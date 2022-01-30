Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.97% of HollyFrontier worth $105,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 46.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

