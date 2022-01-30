Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,297 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $95,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $393.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

