Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.