Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,065,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

