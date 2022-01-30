Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,886,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 218,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

