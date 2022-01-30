Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several analysts recently commented on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $793.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.