Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $651,186.61 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

