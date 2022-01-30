ScPrime (SCP) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003243 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $49.91 million and $76,888.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,552,070 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

