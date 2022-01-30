SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,589,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,557. The company has a market cap of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

