SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.35% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $190,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $70.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.