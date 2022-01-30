Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $5.38 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Secret has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $806.66 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00014310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00249958 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.