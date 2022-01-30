Seedify.fund Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00016210 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $144.25 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

