Selfkey Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and $9.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004226 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,069,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

