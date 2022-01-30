SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 87.3% in January

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SNES traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 62,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,354. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

