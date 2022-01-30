Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 103.5% in January

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNT stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 572,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.