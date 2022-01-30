Sentinel 1-Day Volume Tops $1.35 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $52.42 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,385,507,434 coins and its circulating supply is 6,398,924,035 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

