Serum (SRM) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $307.92 million and $68.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00006089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00109260 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

