Shadows Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,171.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $120,171.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shadows has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108160 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

