Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in January

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the December 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.4 days.

SHPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.