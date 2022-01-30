Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.38 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market capitalization of $78.61 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 218,932,528 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shapeshift FOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shapeshift FOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shapeshift FOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

