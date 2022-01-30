Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

