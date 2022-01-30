SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $116,955.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,999.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.62 or 0.06878091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00287080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00767606 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00390285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238542 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.