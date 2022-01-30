ShipChain Achieves Market Cap of $925,510.07 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $925,510.07 and $753.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

