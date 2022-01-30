Shopping Price Tops $9.94 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00026912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $194,828.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,844 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

