Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 41.9%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.0 days.

Aalberts stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

AALBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aalberts in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

