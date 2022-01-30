Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expands By 86.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $19.49 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,691.67.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

