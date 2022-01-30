Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Increases By 116.7%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFTR stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

