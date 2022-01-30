Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases By 119.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Allianz stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ALIZY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

