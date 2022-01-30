Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases By 119.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Allianz stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
