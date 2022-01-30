Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Decreases By 44.7%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $5,545,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $5,132,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 300,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

NYSE:AGCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 61,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.