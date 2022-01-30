Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Grows By 100.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ANSLY opened at $86.34 on Friday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.
About Ansell
