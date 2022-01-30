Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Grows By 100.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANSLY opened at $86.34 on Friday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.