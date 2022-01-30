Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Declines By 42.7%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 92,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 717,491 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 735,606 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of AUS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.