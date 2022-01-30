Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Decreases By 41.8%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,500 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 770,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 42.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 144,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.