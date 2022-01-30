Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declines By 34.9%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

