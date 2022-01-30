Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Decreases By 37.3%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. 123,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,457. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

