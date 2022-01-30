Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declines By 40.2%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE BGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 70,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,333. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,984 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.