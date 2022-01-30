Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Increases By 100.0%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWCAU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

