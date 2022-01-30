Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Increases By 115.9%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
