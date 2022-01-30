Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Increases By 115.9%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after buying an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

