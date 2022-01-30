Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expands By 81.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.16. 227,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $398.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

