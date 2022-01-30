Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Increases By 79.2%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,372. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.