Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Declines By 42.5%

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CMTG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. 8,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,892. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

