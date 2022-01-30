Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Expands By 100.3%

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the December 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg S.A alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg S.A has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.