Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Declines By 39.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

