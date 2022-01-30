Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Declines By 35.0%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,785 shares of company stock worth $187,433. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

