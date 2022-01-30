Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Declines By 43.5%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ DLCA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 21.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.