Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Declines By 41.2%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.15 target price on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

DTGI remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digerati Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

