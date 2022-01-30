Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 36.9%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.0 days.

OTCMKTS DDHRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

