Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Grows By 113.0%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eargo by 66.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 206,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eargo by 50.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Eargo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 334,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 6.24. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

