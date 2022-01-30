Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 43.3%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENGlobal by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 194,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

