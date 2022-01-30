Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 110.8%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Femasys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Femasys by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

FEMY opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Femasys has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

