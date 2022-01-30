Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Drops By 37.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,823,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000.

NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 243,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.25. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $131.53 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

